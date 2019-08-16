After giving 11 years of service to the Springfield City Council, walking away was not easy for Chad Nolte.
Nolte, a councilman since 2010, is moving out of city limits and is giving up his spot on the four-person council. The City Council accepted Nolte’s resignation during its Thursday meeting.
Nolte was elected to his most recent term in November and his current term runs through December 2022. Mayor Bob Roseland will appoint someone to fill Nolte’s position and that appointed individual must meet approval from the City Council. The vacancy will be posted in three public places within the city (Springfield City Hall, Springfield Post Office and Springfield State Bank).
Nolte served as a council member from 2000 through 2002, but a move from the city at that time led to his resignation. The area he moved to was later annexed by the City of Springfield and he returned to the council in the 2010 election. He was re-elected in 2014 and 2018.
“This is one of the toughest decisions I’ve had to make,” Nolte said. “It’s been so cool to be a part of this and see the city come together like it has.”
Nolte, owner of Chad’s Auto Repair in Springfield, said it has been a collective effort from city staff and the council to make things click.
“It’s never just one person who gets things done,” he said. “It’s a 100 percent team effort. It’s taken the right chemistry on the council to make things work and our city staff makes our jobs a lot easier.”
Nolte has served with several council members and mayors over the years.
“Mayor (Mike) Dill really left us in a great spot and Bob (Roseland) has done a fabulous job with some big shoes to fill,” Nolte said. “I’m proud of the people we have and I know we’re going in the right direction.
“There have been some ups and downs, but it’s truly been an honor to serve and I’ve learned a lot about how government operates.”
Nolte will remain involved with the city, including serving as the chairman for the demolition derby at the Sarpy County Fair. But he knows not being a part of the council will be a hard void to fill.
“I’m going to miss being hands on and working with people who are doing a lot of good for the city,” he said.
“You build those relationships and it’s nice to know you make a difference.
“It takes time and if you’re not going to do it properly, then you probably shouldn’t do it. My hope is that whoever replaces me takes it seriously.”