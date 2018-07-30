Even with a busy schedule and a newfound stardom, Sarah Rose Summers will always remember where she came from.
Summers, who was crowned Miss USA on May 21, recently spent time in her hometown, Papillion.
“It is so surreal. Being back in Nebraska has been wonderful,” Summers said.
“Everyone here is so kind and is opening their arms to welcome me back home. This has and forever will be home.”
While back home, Summers had a busy Saturday as she made an appearance at an Omaha Storm Chasers game at Werner Park.
She also spent time in downtown Papillion and visited SAC Federal Credit Union where she greeted fans and signed autographs.
From people reaching out to her from other countries to having her first paparazzi experience in New York City, Summers said the abundance of attention is an adjustment.
“It has just been an absolute whirlwind, but my favorite parts of all of that is when I have the chance to speak with people and they just remind me that I am still just Sarah Rose Summers on the inside,” she said.