Despite a wet construction season, construction on two new reservoirs in the Papillion area is still on schedule.
“They really have taken shape,” said Amanda Grint, a water resource engineer with the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.
Grint said contractors doing the work battled the weather all season, but the two sites will be “substantially completed” in September. That means the reservoirs will be able to start impounding water but not necessarily open to the public.
“They’ve been in the same boat as everyone,” she said of the contractor. “They had a pretty tough construction season.”
One of the reservoirs, north of Cornhusker Road between 114th and 120th streets, referred to as WP6, will have a 34-acre lake. That area will have a concrete trail as well as fishing and picnic areas. It will also allow for no-wake boating.
The second, referred to as WP7, is near 108th and Lincoln Road and will feature a 12½ acre lake. Boating will not be allowed, but it is equipped for canoes and kayaks. There will also be fishing and picnic areas.
Grint said the two sites are under construction at the same time and both are about halfway done. WP6 is a little further along because it has two rounds of embankment work completed while WP7 only has one, she said.
Work will slow down over the winter while the embankment works settles, Grint said, and pick back up in the spring. She anticipates the contractor will likely get a second round of embankment work finished on WP7, and after that most of the work is on recreation features.
The NRD is also working with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to develop areas for fishery structures.
Grint said the areas will likely not be open to the public until 2021 because of potential for another wet construction season.