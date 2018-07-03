A historic and tasty treat. That is the theme for Bryon and Joanna Compton’s new ice cream shop, Graley’s Creamery & Confections, Inc, in the heart of downtown Papillion.
“We want you to walk in and feel like you’re in the 1890s and leave and go back to 2018,” Bryon said.
The ice cream is all family recipes and made by hand.
“We make everything from scratch. We make all of our toppings and syrups from scratch,” Bryon said. “That’s what sets us apart.”
The building is at 147 N. Washington St. in the former D Rocks Music location.
There is plenty of history in that neighborhood, too.
“There’s a lot of history tied to this building. We love ice cream and we love history so we wanted to bring that 1890 feel back into the building,” he said.
Many unique flavors will feature a widely diverse menu.
“Bacon bark ice cream, Chicago style popcorn flavor and Mexican chocolate to name a few,” Joanna said.
“We have about 38 different flavors and 200 we still want to make. If people want us to make a flavor and it becomes popular then it may become standard to the menu,” Bryon said.
Ice cream will be affordable for families, too.
“We’re thinking about $3.50 per scoop of ice cream because we want families to come in. It brings happiness into people’s day,” Bryon said
Aside from ice cream, the shop will sell hard candies, brownies, salt water taffies and other sweet treats families can enjoy.
The family aspect of the company runs through and through. The business is named after Bryon and Joanna’s kids, Greg and Haley.
“It’s their legacy because we want to turn over the business to them after we retire. We plan to be around for a long time,” Bryon said.
The family wants the ice cream parlor to be a part of the Papillion community.
“We want this not to be just your trendy ice cream place,” Bryon said. “We want it to be a place where families can come and make memories.”
There is no official opening date, but the family is hoping to have it open some time in July.