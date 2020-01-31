Paintings, mosaics and several other types of art created by Rhonda Earith are on display at Papillion City Hall, 122 E. Third St., through the end of March.
Earith is a Papillion Middle School art teacher. She has been at the school for three years and been teaching for 29 years.
The City Hall art ranges from cats to a Santa Claus sculpture.
Earith said that variety has always been a part of her artwork in the 30-plus years she has been an artist.
“I think teaching art lends itself to trying to get better for the students so that I can teach them different skills,” Earith said.
She has had an interest in art dating to when she grew up on a farm in Newhaka, Neb.
“My mom was an art teacher and always had me draw and do other things, but I think when I got to high school I found it was my passion,” Earith said.
Earith’s early subjects for her art were farm-related pieces and she continued to use her life experiences as inspiration for her art.
She has had art displayed in other art shows, but this is the first time she has had her own solo art display.
“I was kind of nervous at first, to put yourself out there, your stuff out there,” Earith said. “There are a lot of critics.
“It’s nice I get to showcase the things that have been sitting around my parents’ house and my house for years and bring them back out.”
Earith says she wants to switch out the art in the display halfway through the show due to her having a full truck load of art she had stored up for the display.
To purchase an art piece, call Earith at 402-669-0611.