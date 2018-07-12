Vibrant-colored paintings of chickens on motorcycles, flowers and abstract patterns brighten up the walls at Papillion City Hall.
Bud Cassiday, the man behind the art, will have his work displayed through September.
“I was honored to be asked,” he said. “It’s pretty cool. It’s a nice little space there.”
Cassiday said he loves being able to show off his work, especially in a community he has lived in for more than a decade since moving to Nebraska from Salt Lake City with his family in the early 1960s.
Though Cassiday has always wanted to be an artist, he said he only took one drawing class in college.
After graduating, he went right into the workforce.
It wasn’t until 2004, at the age of 53, Cassiday ended a longtime career as a union organizer and began focusing on his art.
He began painting with acrylic on canvas, which is still his favorite medium to use.
When it comes to inspiration, Cassiday said, he looks to some of his favorite artists such as Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse and Stuart Davis.
“I’ve always liked art and I’ve always wanted to be an artist,” he said. “I was at a point in my life where I thought, ‘Well, I might as well just do this,’ so I did.”
Cassiday’s work has been featured on two Backwaters Press poetry publications.
His paintings are also displayed at CHI Health Midlands in the cafeteria on the first floor.
When he’s not painting, Cassiday teaches English part-time at Metropolitan Community College.
With his art, Cassiday said he wants make a positive impression on those who see it.
“I hope it makes them feel good,” he said. “I use bright colors and topics that are pretty and pleasant.”
Papillion City Hall is located at 122 E. 3rd St., and more of Cassiday’s art can be found at artbycassi day.com.