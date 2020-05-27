Springfield is getting its own 4-H Club with the approval of the Springfield Blue Jeans and Boots.
President Beth Meister-Carlson said before the new club formed May 8, kids in Springfield were members of 4-H Clubs in other areas like Gretna.
She said in talking with 4-H director Brett Kreifles, she got the idea to form a Springfield 4-H Club.
“I just started asking friends and all those kinds of things, if they wanted to join, and within like 24 hours I had 10 people who had kids who wanted to be in the club,” Meister-Carlson said.
She hopes to grow the club in the future, but with everything going virtual, she did not want to have too many kids at the start.
Meister-Carlson said she has to keep Zoom meetings short to keep the kids engaged.
“I put out a couple of little challenges, kind of like homework assignments and then we’ll meet again in a couple of weeks and hopefully at that point we’ll know if the (Sarpy County) Fair is a go or not,” Meister-Carlson said.
One of the challenges was to make a first aid kit out of materials members have at their homes and then putting all the things in that they think are important.
“We’ll do like a show and tell at the next Zoom meeting and we’ll learn from one another, why they put that sort of stuff in it and what they can add if they’re missing stuff,” Meister-Carlson said.
Not knowing if the Sarpy County Fair is happening has been a blessing, in Meister-Carlson’s eyes.
“Since we got started so late and since we only have two months, if it does get canceled, this gives us a little more time to get our feet wet and also our animals ready to show,” Meister-Carlson said.
“There’s a lot of things you need to know and to be schooled up on for showing, so right now we’re kind of under the gun and if we do have the fair, we need to be practicing daily to get all the techniques and the education done for showing our animals.”
Meister-Carlson said she wants to expose Springfield’s youth to the 4-H experience and the different ways they can get involved.
There are a variety of things members can delve into that don’t involve showing animals at the county fair.
“Me and my two boys are on the shooting team, so we do BB and archery and we have some members in our group who want to do that and they’ve never experienced shooting in any form or fashion, and so it’s a great group to teach them the basics in a safe environment and can get them involved,” Meister-Carlson said.
Those interested in joining Springfield Blue Jeans and Boots can contact Meister-Carlson at 402-980-6286 or email her at bethmeister10@gmail.com.
Currently all meetings will be held virtually, but once gathering restrictions are lifted, meetings will be held in person monthly in Springfield.