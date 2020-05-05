One neighborhood has come together during the coronavirus pandemic, while still remaining 6 feet apart.
Residents of Savanna Shores, a housing subdivision located near Shadow Lake Towne Center, have planned different events and food drives to keep their neighbors happy and taken care of while stuck at home.
Sue Arch, who has lived in Savanna Shores since 2006, said she and her neighbors, Lynn Brehm and Julie Gold, saw a need to step up and support the families.
“One of our neighbors, Dr. Sheilah Snyder, works at Children’s Hospital and I talked with her about it because of the whole social distancing,” Arch said. “I asked her how to stay safe and yet support people in a social way.”
The group brainstormed several ideas to support the already close neighborhood.
“We like food out here,” Arch said. “I reached out to neighbors that owned restaurants out here.”
Godfather’s, Tired Texan BBQ, Pacific Eating House, Wine Cellar 510 and Runza are a few places that became involved with providing food for Savanna Shores once a week.
The neighborhood implemented social distancing and families were able to pick up food at Arch’s house, or have it delivered via the community golf cart.
“We have this big line of people every 6 feet, and I called one of the neighbors, and her daughter had a big T-rex costume, so she stood out at the corner of the yard and waved at the kids that came by,” Arch said.
Children around the neighborhood also stepped up and volunteered to create guides with chalk along the sidewalk.
“We kept it simple and we just kept going,” she said. “People all along were volunteering. We’re trying to have events and things for children and families to look forward to.”
Neighbors all around volunteered to set up events: one had a guessing game of how many hunted geese he had in his garage, one neighbor dressed as the Easter bunny and drove around the neighborhood in a golf cart; neighbors have donated masks, people have volunteered to go to grocery stores for those unable to and children have participated in many different bingo games.
Another neighbor, Missy Thomas, a photographer for Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep, also volunteered to photograph families at a distance.
The City of Omaha Parks and Recreation department also provided 100 bike trail maps to the residents for outdoor activities.
“People are doing such cute things with their families and with their pictures,” Arch said. “There’s so many wonderful things happening in the neighborhood.”
Arch said the community of 205 homes keeps in contact with all the events via a Savanna Shores Facebook group, a neighborhood email and a community newsletter.
“We’re fairly connected out here,” Arch said. “It’s been a commitment of ours to help people stay connected.”
It was important for Savanna Shores to come together during this time, Arch said.
“I think people are wanting to help, are wanting to volunteer,” she said. “It’s been incredible to see people are just stepping forward and volunteering, meanwhile understanding how serious this is.”
Though Savanna Shores is a close-knit community, Arch said she’s glad to stay connected with neighbors and hold safe, social events.
“We’re doing something significant — I feel it gives people something to look forward to,” she said. “It’s more normal — people have a sense of normalcy here.”