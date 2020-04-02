Nebraska Christian College in Papillion intended to celebrate its 75th anniversary this year, but the college will close in May.
Nebraska Christian, at 12550 S. 114th St., saw enrollment drop to a “catastrophically low” 85 students, the fewest in 30 years, said its parent institution, Hope International University in California.
“The enrollment decrease has caused unsustainable operating losses for a small campus,” a statement from Hope International said Thursday afternoon. The closure will come after spring semester is completed.
Grace University of Omaha, another church-related school, closed in 2018 and Dana College in Blair, Nebraska, ceased operations 10 years ago.
The press release from California said the decision indicates how financially challenged many Christian colleges are in the United States.
Hope International took over Nebraska Christian in 2016 and added sports and increased online programs. Hope International said Thursday there was a “post-merger enrollment jump to 140 students,” but that momentum faded.
Hope International President Paul Alexander said in a statement that Nebraska Christian students also are Hope International students. Students may move to the campus in Fullerton, California, or complete their degrees online. Hope said student costs for tuition wouldn’t increase and college financial aid will stay the same.
Tony Clark, an associate vice president for Nebraska Christian, said in the statement that the college’s legacy “is not found on this property, but in the lives and achievements of our students and alumni ... "
Nebraska Christian’s website said the 75th anniversary gala has been “postponed indefinitely” out of “an abundance of caution,” evidently referring to the coronavirus outbreak.