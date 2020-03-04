The La Vista Public Library will explore mythology, folk tales and legends as part of its spring break programming March 16 to March 20.
Each day will have a different focus. The schedule of events:
- March 16
- — Ancient Greece: The Minotaur and Marble Mazes, 2 to 4 p.m. Attendees will learn about the legend of the Minotaur and the story of the labyrinth and make marble mazes. Recommended for ages 4 and up.
- March 17
- — Native Americans: Legends of the Dreamcatcher, 2 to 4 p.m. Attendees will learn about and make their own dreamcatchers. Recommended for ages 4 and up.
- March 17
- — Urban Legend Team Escape Room. There will be two sessions, one from 5 to 6 p.m. and another from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Teens will play the role an investigator looking for proof of urban legends and find themselves locked in a cabin in the woods. Teams will work together to solve puzzles and unlock the door to escape. Recommended for ages 10 to 18 and requires registration. To register go to the library at 9110 Giles Road or call 402-537-3900.
- March 19
- — Ancient China: Teracotta Soldiers and the First Emperor, 2 to 4 p.m. Attendees will learn about the mystery behind an army of clay figures that guard the tomb of a Chinese emperor and make clay soldiers of their own. Recommended for ages 6 and up.
- March 20
- — Ancient Rome: Architecture and Design, 2 to 4 p.m. Attendees will learn about the Roman Empire and its buildings, architecture and artwork, the legend of Romulus and Remus founding Rome and play with the library’s free building collection. Recommended for all ages.
All events are free and open to the public.
The library will also have a babysitting class March 18 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Attendees will get training from Red Cross on babysitting skills, safety, first aid and more. Class space is limited and costs $80 per student. The class is for ages 11 to 15.
— Brody Hilgenkamp