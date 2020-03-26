She may have been behind the scenes for most of the 27 years she worked for Papillion, but City Administrator Christine Myers’s impact on the city is great.
That impact is what prompted Mayor David Black to give Myers, who will retire in July, the Mayor’s Outstanding Achievement Award during the city’s annual employee appreciation banquet Feb. 28. It was the first time Black has given the award.
“We just thought it was appropriate to recognize her for her outstanding contributions over the years,” he said.
Myers said she was surprised, honored and humbled to receive the award, and noted it was rewarding to see her work come to fruition.
“I feel honored to be able to work in this position and work for this city,” she said. “This city has treated me very well and it is very rewarding to look around the community and know that I’ve been a part of some of those things.”
Black said Myers had a hand in almost all major development in the city over nearly the past three decades, from negotiations to financial analysis.
Among the many projects in which she played an integral role were developing Shadow Lake Towne Center, the city building a new police station, moving from a volunteer to career fire department and building a new public works facility. She also directly managed almost every city department and helped lead the way to the city receiving investment grade bond ratings, Black said.
“From a culture perspective her fingerprints are all over the place,” he said.
Myers is also a widely recognized expert in the state of Nebraska on sanitary and improvement districts, Black said, which was crucial for the city’s growth.
Shadow Lake and The Shoppes at Market Point — a large commercial development on 72nd Street that includes a Walmart, Lowe’s, and restaurants — were particularly fulfilling, Myers said.
“Those were extremely rewarding and it’s great to see they’re surviving today,” she said.
Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center and Field House, which opened in January, is another city achievement to which she provided direction.
“It’s just hard not to look at that accomplishment and not feel proud,” she said.
All city employees played a role in her award, she said.
“I didn’t own that award solely,” she said. “Really it should be shared with all city employees because that’s how you earn it, is it’s all coworkers working together.”