When it came to appointing someone to fill a spot on the Springfield City Council, Kacie Murtha had one convincing statistic in her favor.
She has more than 30 years of experience when it comes to Springfield.
A lifelong Springfield resident, Murtha, 33, was appointed to fill Chad Nolte’s spot on the City Council. Murtha’s appointment was approved during the Aug. 20 meeting. Nolte resigned from the council as he is moving out of city limits. Murtha’s term runs through 2022.
Murtha, formerly Kacie Kinnally, not only has a long tradition of being in the city, but she has connections to the council as well as her uncle, Dave Kildow, was a former council member.
“I’ve had friends and family who served on the council and I really started talking about being part of the council this past year,” she said. “When I heard there was going to be an opening, I was interested.”
Mayor Bob Roseland believes her track record in Springfield makes her a solid fit for the council.
“I’ve known her and her family for quite a while and they’re good people,” he said. “She’s grown up in this town and she’s seen the progress. I think it will be good to have some new views and thoughts. She’s got a level head and will be able to make good decisions.”
Growing up in Springfield, Murtha has a grasp on what the community means to its residents. She knows changes will take place in both landscape and population and wants to help to manage that growth.
“I’m mixed because I want to see Springfield grow, but I want it to keep that small-town feel,” she said. “The biggest thing I notice is that the small businesses are starting to come back and I want to support that. I want to make sure with these new businesses coming in that everybody still knows everybody.
“I think the growth is coming. You’ve got the new housing (Springfield Pines) on one side and a new bank (Pinnacle Bank) coming in on the other side so we’re growing both ways.”
Murtha, a special education teacher with ESU #3, is hoping her familiarity with the community will pay dividends as she gets settled in.
“I think once people start to realize where I’ve been and what I’ve done, that will help with the transition,” she said. “I feel like my mom got things going when she started working with the Friends of the Library, so I got to see that side of it.
“Now, it’s my turn to give back to the town. I’m excited to get going and see what’s going on and how I can help.”