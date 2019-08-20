The 17-month-old boy pulled from a backyard pool in La Vista on Sunday has died, officials said Tuesday.
Rescuers performed CPR on Kingston Goracke after he was found unresponsive in the pool. Kingston, who is from Papillion, died Monday night, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said.
Sarpy County sheriff's deputies and rescue personnel from the Papillion Fire Department were called to the home at 8523 S. 104th St. about 12:35 p.m. Sunday.
Family members were performing CPR on the boy. Papillion rescuers took over treatment when they arrived.
Kingston was taken to Children’s Hospital & Medical Center. He and his family were visiting the house, officials said.