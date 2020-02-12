The La Vista Police Department recently named Officer Dana Miller as its 2019 Police Employee of the Year.
Miller has been with the department for a little over five years and an officer for 13 years.
She works in the Special Enforcement Bureau, where the bulk of her time is centered on community relations with events such as National Night Out and La Vista Days.
Miller also visits schools for D.A.R.E. and “stranger danger” classes and said they are her favorite part of the job.
The Special Enforcement Bureau does, on occasion, help with accidents as part of the traffic unit, but Miller said she enjoys interacting with the community more.
“It kind of bridges the gap between the police department and the community,” Miller said.
“We want to make sure anytime they have any issues or anytime they need to be assisted, they can come to us.”
She said the LVPD is unique because not every police department has a Special Enforcement Bureau focused fully on community relations.
Miller said she was nervous when La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten first approached her about the award.
“In true Chief Lausten fashion, he came into the office and in a stern tone calls me over and I’m thinking, ‘Oh gosh, what did I just do?’ “ Miller said.
She walked into Lausten’s office and saw other police officers in the room and knew something was going on.
“All of a sudden he just announced it and I was shocked and I had absolutely no idea,” Miller said.
Miller said she appreciates the recognition she received.
“It’s always nice to hear your work is valued,” Miller said. “When you hear people say nice things about you it kind of makes you feel good about yourself and it makes you want to work harder.”