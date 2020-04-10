Midlands Place businesses, in partnership with Papillion-La Vista Schools Foundation, announced their 2019-20 scholarship recipients.
Eight Midlands Places business presented a total of $16,000 in scholarships to the following students: Abigail Saylor, Megan Zelfel, Skyler Smith, Danielle Koch, Emily Gilbert, Devon Fuentes, Faith Grelk and William Imig of Papillion-La Vista High School, and Theodore Pysh, Abigail Tointon, Nicholas Lauver, Noah Lawrence, Emily DeZafra, Faith Anderson, Aliyah Muniz and Aidan Hatfield of Papillion-La Vista South High School.
Each student received $1,000.
The participating businesses in the 2019-20 Midlands Place Scholarship Program are Athletes’ Training Center, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Midlands Place, Premier Family Medicine, PostNet, Spin! Neapolitan Pizza, Sports Clips and Vision Specialists.