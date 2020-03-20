The Midlands Community Foundation announced Friday it established a charitable fund for donations for emergency food, supplies utility and other financial help to Sarpy and Cass counties households affected by the coronavirus.
Called the Coronavirus Response Fund, it will partner with other nonprofits, government and business partners that provide residents access to food, prescriptions, childcare and other basic needs.
To contribute go to midlandscommunity.org and choose MCF Coronavirus Response Fund under "Donate Now." To contribute by mail send a check to MCF Coronavirus Response Fund, 217 N. Jefferson St., Papillion, 68046.
For more information, call 402-991-8027.
Also, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office has established a helpline for the sick, elderly or caretakers who need assistance picking up prescriptions, groceries or other necessities.
People making a request must be an account holder or rewards member with an account on file at one of the five Sarpy County Walgreens locations, the Papillion Walmart at 8525 S. 71st Plaza, the Papillion Target at 718 N. Washington St., the Bellevue Baker's locations at 3614 Twin Creek Drive and 801 Galvin Rd S. and Springfield Drug, 205 Main St.
The number to call is 402-593-1593. Those who wish to use the hotline must provide their name, address and phone number. When the order is paid for and ready for pickup confirmation should be sent to sarpyhelpline@sarpy.com.
Deputies will not shop on site or pay for the items and will deliver the items to the person's door.
Requests can be made Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Requests received after 4 p.m. will be addressed the following business day.