The Midlands Community Foundation announced Friday it established a charitable fund for donations for emergency food, supplies utility and other financial help to Sarpy and Cass counties households affected by the coronavirus.
Called the Coronavirus Response Fund, it will partner with other nonprofits, government and business partners that provide residents access to food, prescriptions, childcare and other basic needs.
To contribute go to midlandscommunity.org and choose MCF Coronavirus Response Fund under "Donate Now." To contribute by mail send a check to MCF Coronavirus Response Fund, 217 N. Jefferson St., Papillion, 68046.
For more information, call 402-991-8027.