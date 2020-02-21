There’s more to school than academics, so middle schools across Papillion La Vista Community Schools are helping students develop their emotional and social skills.
This year, Papillion, La Vista and Liberty middle schools introduced Second Step, a program aimed to teach students how to handle strong emotions, set goals, make decisions and create positive relationships with others.
Valerie Parrack, a seventh grade English teacher at Papillion Middle School, said the idea of implementing social and emotional learning sparked after teachers, counselors and school psychologists saw a need for a program.
Twice a week, homerooms tackle a Second Step lesson. Topics range from mindsets and goals to serious peer conflicts.
Each lesson, which is completed over the span of two days, begins with a guiding question to start a conversation in the class. If students don’t feel comfortable sharing aloud they have the option to write down their answer.
Then there is a short video featuring other teens that goes along with the discussion topic. Students then participate in related activities such as role playing scenarios or small group discussion.
“It’s a really good way for us to talk and have conversations about issues such as friendships and goal settings, things that they might need help with,” Parrack said.
When the program first started, Parrack said it was difficult to get students to open up. Now they enjoy the weekly lessons and bond more as a group.
“We had some really good conversations. It’s really formed a strong relationship between us. The 18 kids I have in homeroom and I are really close because we talk a lot about personal stuff,” she said.
Parrack said sometimes students struggle with discussing goals, especially if they deal with school subjects that are difficult for them, like math for example.
However, to help them through it, Parrack reminds students that it is possible to grow.
Some of the students’ favorite topics to discuss are friendships and the issues that come with them. But no matter what the problem is, Parrack said her main goal is to help students navigate through their emotions.
“I hope kids know that it’s okay to feel feelings and talk about them,” she said. “I hope the kids learn how to regulate them and understand that they can be sad or mad and it’s not going to ruin their whole day.”
Because of Second Step, Parrack said she’s noticed students opening up about their feelings throughout the day, even outside of homeroom.
“I think that’s really important and the kids actually really like it. They are recognizing their feelings and learning how to regulate them,” she said.
In addition to helping students through their middle school years, Second Step also prepares them for their next phase of life.
“We are educating the whole child,” Parrack said. “We are working on not only academics but social and emotional skills so when they walk out of here, they are able to handle what life throws at them.”