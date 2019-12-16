Name: Melissa Herzberg
What do you teach? School librarian at La Vista Middle School.
Experience: I taught fifth and sixth grade in Ralston for four years; I was an elementary librarian in Ralston for two years; Technology Integration Specialist for a private kindergarten through sixth grade school in Shanghai, China for two years; Technology Integration Specialist for a private kindergartner through 12th grade school in Manama, Bahrain for one year; and school librarian at La Vista Middle School for the last five years.
Hobbies: Traveling, reading, bowling and going to movies and concerts.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? My mother who taught third grade for 35 years.
How do you spend your summer vacation? When I’m not traveling, I spend my summer spoiling my dog rotten, working in the yard and reading.
What is the most rewarding part of being an educator? I love it when a student gets hooked on a new book or book series and can’t wait to share it with me.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a travel agent.