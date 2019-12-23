Name: Jen Johnson.
What do you teach? Instructional Coach at Tara Heights
Experience: I have been a teacher for 17 years. I started my career at La Vista West Elementary as a fourth grade teacher and loved every second, especially teaching Nebraska History. I have been a coach now for 10 years.
Hobbies: I love traveling, watching scary movies and working on home projects.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? I had many great teachers but my fifth grade teacher Mrs. Mansfield was my biggest influence. Her passion for kids and dedication to her craft inspired me every day!
How do you spend your summer vacation? My summers usually consists of teaching graduate classes and hanging out with friends and family. Hopefully a little travel too!
What is the most rewarding part of being an educator? Oh, so many things but most of all the connections I have with students and staff. I love collaborating with teachers to help ensure student growth and success!
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... Bon Jovi’s personal assistant or an interior designer with a show on HGTV.