Name: Jen Stephens.
What do you teach? Kindergarten at Hickory Hill Elementary.
Experience: This is my 15th year of teaching kindergarten. I graduated from Iowa State.
Hobbies: I enjoy doing puzzles on my own, doing crafts with my friends and playing board games or video games with my family.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? My fourth grade teacher Mr. Cronin and my fifth/sixth grade teacher Mrs. Winkel. They both made school so much fun.
How do you spend your summer vacation? Spending time with my kids and vacations with extended family.
What is the most rewarding part of being an educator? Seeing a student “light up” when they overcome a challenge.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a personal shopper or an event planner.