Name: Dan Moore.
What do you teach? I am an Algebra 3 teacher, head boy’s basketball coach and assistant activity director at Papillion-La Vista High School.
Teaching experience: I have taught for 35 years; six in Moreno Valley, Ca. out of college, then, I moved to North Platte, Neb. and was there 19 years. This is my ninth year at PLV.
Hobbies: I love all sports, especially golf, and I love to hang out with my family.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? My dad was a teacher and coach for 37 years in Iowa and my mom was a school librarian.
How do you spend your summer vacation? I spend summer vacation coaching basketball and golfing.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The most rewarding this is to see the kids grow and mature into young adults.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be … an engineer.