Name: Taylre Estrada.
What do you teach? Second grade at St. Columbkille Catholic School.
Teaching experience: This is my second year of teaching. Last year, I completed my first year in Houston, Texas teaching first grade. I made the jump to second grade and I’m loving it.
Hobbies: I enjoy spending time with my baby girl who is 4 months old as well as my husband. I also like working out and spending time outside.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? My mom is a huge reason why I became a teacher. She was an incredible role model for me as she has experience teaching. She was the type of teacher who cares about not just academics, but the student. She inspired me to have the same impact on my students.
How do you spend your summer vacation? Traveling. We love traveling to new places and creating memories with my family.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The students. It is truly incredible to see them accomplish new tasks and skills. I love building positive relationships with them. They teach me just as much as I hope to teach them. I absolutely love working with them.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be … a lawyer or a stay-at-home mom.