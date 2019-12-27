Name: Kristin Rock.
What do you teach? Sixth grade at Carriage Hill.
Experience: I’ve taught for 11 years in everything from Pre-K to seventh grade in California and Nebraska.
Hobbies: I love getting to spend time with my family exploring the Omaha area.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? In college, I realized that all of my hobbies and jobs were working with children and that’s where I found joy, so I became an educator so I could do that for a living!
How do you spend your summer vacation? I spend my summers traveling to California to visit family.
What is the most rewarding part of being an educator? The most rewarding part of being an educator is the ability to be a part of students’ and families’ lives beyond just the classroom. It’s an amazing job for building relationships with the community!
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... I’m passionate about the importance of understanding personal finance, so if I wasn’t an educator, I’d love to find a way to educate people about personal finance.