Name: Melanie Miller.
What do you teach? I teach third grade at Bell Elementary.
Experience: I am a Monarch! I graduated from Papillion-La Vista High School and went on to get my teaching degree at Kansas State University. After teaching in Kansas City for 20 years, I moved back home and got the opportunity to teach in the same district that raised me to be a teacher.
Hobbies: I love family, being by the water, shopping, sports and travel!
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? I have had many fabulous teachers over the years, but my mom has influenced me the most. She is still teaching at the beautiful age of 75! Every day, I aspire to be more like her in so many ways.
How do you spend your summer vacation? I spend the summer finding fun with my son Tripp. We love the pool, we love the lake, we love amusement rides, we love sports, we love travel. We just love having the gift of being together all summer long!
What is the most rewarding part of being an educator? It’s the “light bulb” moment for me. I just love when you can see the learning happening, when you know they finally get it and the light goes on! Nothing better than that. It’s all about relationships I build with these third grade friends!
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... an interior designer, personal stylist or a dog walker.