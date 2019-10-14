Name: Valerie Parrack
What do you teach? I teach seventh grade English Language Arts.
Teaching experience: This is my 14th year teaching English at Papillion Middle School.
Hobbies: I love reading, sports and spending time with my family.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? I had always loved working with kids but when my advertising major wasn’t working out, my dad encouraged me to education.
How do you spend your summer vacation? My husband is also a teacher and we have three daughters, so we spend our summer checking items off a summer bucket list. We are also trying to make it to all 50 states as a family.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Teaching is my dream job. I love working with kids and their families. I work hard to make connections with students and make my school a better place.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be … A writer. I would love to write a book.