Name: Olivia Herr.
What do you teach? Third grade at Patriot Elementary.
Experience: I have been teaching for five years. All of those years have been at Patriot.
Hobbies: I love to cook, read and watch “The Office.”
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? My mom is an amazing educator and I grew up watching her love what she does. I knew shortly after starting college education classes that this was the path I should take as well.
How do you spend your summer vacation? Slow mornings, with coffee, are the best part of vacation. I also love to travel.
What is the most rewarding part of being an educator? The relationships, creating a safe and fun environment and watching kids learn what it means to have character.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a personal chef. I enjoy cooking for others.