Name: Bridget Stork
What do you teach? Seventh grade language arts at Platteview Central Junior High School.
Experience: For the past 23 years, I have taught children from ages 6 to 13 and all grade levels from first to seventh grade.
Hobbies: Cooking, reading, quilting and archery.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? From the time I was very little, I knew I wanted to be a teacher and my parents always encouraged it.
How do you spend your summer vacation? My summer is full of driving kids from one activity to another! Sometimes I even get to read a book for pleasure and shoot my bow with my family.
What is the most rewarding part of being an educator? The most rewarding part of education is making connections with kids. Many years ago I had a student that would always come to school hungry. I kept breakfast bars and Cheerios in my room for him. At Christmas, he brought me a single serving package of hot chocolate mix with marshmallows. It was in a plastic bag decorated with a paper label. I knew this little package of hot chocolate mix was a real treat for his family, and the fact that he decided to share it with me is one of my most precious memories. I still have it.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be . . . I would own a book store. It would have big, comfortable chairs to sit in, tables to gather around and quiet music playing.