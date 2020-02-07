Name: Laura Melonis.
What do you teach? Fourth grade at Golden Hills Elementary.
Teaching experience: This is my eighth year of teaching. I have been lucky to be at my school all eight years, even during student teaching.
Hobbies: I like to read, play board games with my husband and son, and craft.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? My fourth grade teacher Mrs. Barr was really fun and creative. She made me believe in myself when I had lost a lot of confidence.
How do you spend your summer vacation? I spend my summer relaxing and getting ready for the next year. Most of it is spent at the zoo.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The most rewarding part is definitely seeing how the students change during the year. Each student is so unique, and it is a great challenge to find ways to connect with and motivate them.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be … a barista.