Name: Michaela Overby

What do you teach? Kindergarten teacher at G. Stanley Hall Elementary.

Teaching experience: This is my ninth year teaching and sixth in Papillion.

Hobbies: DIY projects at home, creating all things school and my pups.

Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? My fourth grade teacher, Mrs. Comer.

How do you spend your summer vacation? Always a vacation, reading and getting ready for next year.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Relationships with kids and families.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be … Travel, food and beverage expert.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.