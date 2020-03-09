Name: Michaela Overby
What do you teach? Kindergarten teacher at G. Stanley Hall Elementary.
Teaching experience: This is my ninth year teaching and sixth in Papillion.
Hobbies: DIY projects at home, creating all things school and my pups.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? My fourth grade teacher, Mrs. Comer.
How do you spend your summer vacation? Always a vacation, reading and getting ready for next year.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Relationships with kids and families.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be … Travel, food and beverage expert.