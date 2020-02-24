Name: Mandy Goecke.
What do you teach? Fourth grade at Parkview Heights Elementary.
Teaching experience: I’ve taught almost 18 years in multiple elementary grade levels.
Hobbies: Photography and traveling.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? I enjoyed working with children and seeing their perspective of the world around them.
How do you spend your summer vacation? Traveling around the U.S. with family and completing projects around the house.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Building relationships with kids who need someone to care for them.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be … a photographer who travels all over the world.