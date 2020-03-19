Name: Kelly Portis.
What do you teach? Elementary art specialist at Hickory Hill Elementary.
Teaching experience: This is my seventh year teaching elementary art and I have loved every minute of it! I spent the first five years of my teaching career in Lincoln Public Schools and then I moved to my current position in Papillion La Vista Community Schools and have loved being here for the past three years.
Hobbies: Knitting, reading, learning how to quilt, painting and drawing.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? I had two main influences in my becoming an educator: my grandmother who was a one-room schoolhouse teacher in Western Nebraska, and then my sixth-grade teacher, Mr. Klug.
How do you spend your summer vacation? Traveling with friends and family, reading lots of books and going to Storm Chasers baseball games.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Helping students to find their passion and joy for learning. Being in the art room, I am able to help students find ways to express themselves and develop their creative thinking and problem solving that will benefit them throughout their lives.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be … a veterinarian or nurse.