Name: Meg Smits.
What do you teach? Second grade at La Vista West Elementary.
Teaching experience: I taught kindergarten for two years and second grade for eight years at La Vista West.
Hobbies: Swimming, camping, traveling and housework.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? My parents who were teachers along with all of my elementary teachers at Westgate Elementary. I have always enjoyed working with children.
How do you spend your summer vacation? Working on projects around my house and swimming.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Building relationships with all of the students I get the privilege of teaching and watching them grow.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be … A general contractor who helps designs and builds house.