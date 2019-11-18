Name: Debbie Young.
What do you teach? Seventh grade English at Liberty Middle School.
Experience: I have taught for 20 years in the district. I taught elementary for many years and then helped open Liberty Middle School and have been here ever since.
Hobbies: I love swimming, biking, walking and taking classes at the YMCA. I also love baking and spending time with my family which includes two grandsons.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? I’ve always wanted to teach for as long as I can remember. I have had many positive teacher role models going through school. I went to Papillion Junior High and Papillion High School and loved all of my teachers and coaches who inspired me to want to teach. I was shy when I was young and these amazing teachers were always so helpful and positive which helped me be successful.
How do you spend your summer vacation? My summer vacations are spent working on our family farm, spending time with family, swimming and a little traveling.
What is the most rewarding part of being an educator? The most rewarding part of teaching is our discussions and watching them grow and become a responsible member of our community. I also love when then come back years later to visit me.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a personal trainer because I love helping people.