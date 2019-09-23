Name: Joslyn Darling
What do you teach? I currently teach honors Spanish 3, Spanish 1 and Spanish for Spanish speakers. I am also the World Language Team Leader for Papillion-La Vista High School.
Teaching experience: This is the start of my 16th year of teaching. I taught my first three years at Valley High School in West Des Moines, Iowa, before moving to Nebraska. Then, I taught for four years at Millard South High School. I am in my ninth year at PLV and I love my school and this district.
Hobbies: In my free time, I love to travel, shop, go out to eat, read, spend time with friends, and most importantly, spend time with my husband and three children. I also love to be on or near the water and watch college football.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? I was mostly influenced by my own high school Spanish teacher. She worked so hard to make our experience great and modeled being a lifelong learner. She was always going back to school herself and was always learning more about the language and culture so she could pass that on to us.
How do you spend your summer vacation? I try to balance as much travel as I can with as much downtime as I can. It is getting more difficult to do both as my children get older and their activities demand more of our time, but I love watching them do what they love to do. We are fortunate to get to spend a lot of the summer boating as well.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? I really love the connections with students. Teenagers can be frustrating at times, but for the most part they are funny, kind, insightful and very observant. Also, getting to help students learn and expand their horizons and cultural understanding is so rewarding. In recent years, I have also really enjoyed mentoring new teachers and serving my department as their team leader.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be … Well, I always joke with my students that I would be a game show host because I love to play games in the classroom, but most likely I would be some sort of event planner or professional organizer.