Name: Shannon Honold

What is your job title? I am a school counselor at Prairie Queen Elementary.

Briefly describe your experience: Before becoming a school counselor, I taught first grade for five years. I have been a school counselor for 22 years in three wonderful districts.

Hobbies: I love to read, watch and play sports, and spend time with my family.

Who or what influenced you to choose your current career? I chose my current career because I wanted to help students in an avenue different than the classroom. I have always been a helper so this career has been a natural fit for me.

How do you spend your summer vacation? During summer vacation, I love to read, swim and travel.

What’s the most rewarding part of working in a school? The most rewarding part of working in a school is being able to interact with every student and see them grow and develop into well-rounded individuals.

If I weren’t a school counselor, I’d be … a principal.

