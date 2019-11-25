Name: Robert Carson
What do you teach? Special education at Rumsey Station Elementary.
Experience: I was an after-school para for four years in Kearney while I earned my degrees in education working with students in middle and grade school. After graduation, I taught elementary special education in Houston for a brief time before traveling abroad to Beijing, China to teach English. Once back in the United States, I was a substitute in Omaha before finding my home at Rumsey Station.
Hobbies: First and foremost, I love music, especially live concerts and have been known to sing a song or two myself from time to time. I am admittedly a terrible dancer, but I do like to tear up a dance floor as well. I enjoy cooking, reading, binging a new TV series and working out. Most weekends you can find me downtown with close friends enjoying each others company.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? My mother inspired me to become an educator. Growing up I would help her grade papers on weekend sporting trips and I loved watching her teach middle school. She always found a way to be positive no matter what with her students. Her passion for education still inspires me today.
How do you spend your summer vacation? This summer, I am hoping to plan a return-trip to Costa Rica where I can practice my Spanish and bask in a different cultures of a day-to-day lifestyle. Short of big adventures, I use my summer vacation to catch up with friends and family. On a warm day, you can find me at Seymour Smith Park playing disc golf with a few friends or sitting by a pool working on my non-existent tan.
What is the most rewarding part of being an educator? The stories. Looking back at the end of a year and feeling the pride that comes from seeing students’ growth and knowing that I played a role in it. Also, even more important, the grand failures that teach invaluable lessons. Both bring a smile to my face and reinforce in me that I am doing what I was meant to do.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a tour guide somewhere exotic by day and a karaoke rock star by night.