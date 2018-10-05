Name: Steven Hurst
What do you teach? Seventh grade science at Liberty Middle School.
Experience: Nineteenth year with Papillion La Vista Community Schools.
Hobbies: Fishing and hunting.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? My high school football coach.
How do you spend your summer vacation? Coaching softball and watching baseball.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Seeing someone have success, when you know they have worked hard to achieve it.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a fly-fishing guide in Yellowstone and part time cook.