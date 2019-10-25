Name: Melody Kreger
What do you teach? Fifth grade at Springfield Elementary.
Experience: One year teaching third grade at Gilder Elementary in OPS, three years teaching fifth grade at Springfield Elementary.
Hobbies: Anything crafty, spending time with my family and reading.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? When I was in fourth grade, I moved schools and was so nervous. I ended up having my favorite teacher, Mr. Smith! He would read to us in fun voices and was always so excited to teach us something. I realized that I wanted to grow up and be just like him some day. In college, I had originally went into the medical field, but still had a focus toward pediatrics. Then, I realized that I wanted to teach kids instead and switched my major to education.
How do you spend your summer vacation? Relaxing with my husband and our son. We spend a lot of our time outdoors or at the pool. I also use this time to catch up on any DIY projects I have been wanting to do.
What is the most rewarding part of being an educator? Seeing each of my students reach new learning goals and skills. I love seeing their face when they realize that they can do something they couldn’t do in the beginning of the year and how proud they are when they master that skill. I also love building new relationships with each class that I have every year and seeing how unique each class is compared to the last.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be . . An interior designer or a paleontologist. Two very different career choices, I know, but I think they would both be so exciting!