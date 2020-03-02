Name: Katie Nelson.
What do you teach? I am a Learning Center teacher at Trumble Park Elementary.
Teaching experience: This is my second year teaching. I received a bachelor’s degree in speech language pathology from University of Nebraska–Lincoln and my teaching certification from University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Hobbies: I enjoy spending time with my family and friends. I also love reading, going to the movies and going to concerts.
Who or what influenced you to become a teacher? I’ve always had a love for learning as a kid. My mom is a teacher and that had an influence on me, as well as teachers I had. I also got to be a part of the Education Academy in high school and that solidified that I wanted to work in the education field.
How do you spend your summer vacation? I like to go outside as much as I can. I spend time at the pool or going on bike rides. I also enjoy being able to sleep in and take naps.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The best part about being an educator is being able to help students grow academically and in their abilities and then being able to celebrate those successes.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be … I love reading and being around books, so I would probably be a librarian or working in a bookstore.