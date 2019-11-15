The Midlands Community Foundation has awarded grants totaling $97,301 to 22 nonprofit organizations serving Sarpy and Cass counties.
• Assistance League of Omaha — $2,500.
• Assure Women’s Center — $4,000.
• Autism Action Partnership — $2,500.
• Banister’s Leadership Academy — $7,500.
• Bellevue Fire Department — $1,451.
• Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands — $5,000.
• College Possible — $2,000.
• Common Fund of the Heartland — $3,000.
• Happy Paws — $2,000.
• Greater Omaha Attendance & Learning Services Center — $3,000.
• Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy — $4,350.
• Kids Can Community Center — $3,000.
• Latino Center of the Midlands — $3,000.
• Nebraska Children’s Home Society — $2,000.
• Nebraska Mission of Mercy — $20,000.
• Omaha Performing Arts — $5,000.
• OneWorld Community Health Centers, Inc. — $5,000.
• Papillion Area Historical Society — $4,000.
• Radio Talking Book Service — $2,500.
• Sarpy Community YMCA — $2,000.
• Twin Ridge Elementary PTA — $5,000.
• Village of Elmwood Nebraska — $6,000.