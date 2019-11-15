pt_mcfgrants

The Midlands Community Foundation awarded $97,301 worth of grants to 22 nonprofit organizations that serve Sarpy and Cass counties.

 Photo submitted by Midlands Community Foundation

The Midlands Community Foundation has awarded grants totaling $97,301 to 22 nonprofit organizations serving Sarpy and Cass counties.

• Assistance League of Omaha — $2,500.

• Assure Women’s Center — $4,000.

• Autism Action Partnership — $2,500.

• Banister’s Leadership Academy — $7,500.

• Bellevue Fire Department — $1,451.

• Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands — $5,000.

• College Possible — $2,000.

• Common Fund of the Heartland — $3,000.

• Happy Paws — $2,000.

• Greater Omaha Attendance & Learning Services Center — $3,000.

• Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy — $4,350.

• Kids Can Community Center — $3,000.

• Latino Center of the Midlands — $3,000.

• Nebraska Children’s Home Society — $2,000.

• Nebraska Mission of Mercy — $20,000.

• Omaha Performing Arts — $5,000.

• OneWorld Community Health Centers, Inc. — $5,000.

• Papillion Area Historical Society — $4,000.

• Radio Talking Book Service — $2,500.

• Sarpy Community YMCA — $2,000.

• Twin Ridge Elementary PTA — $5,000.

• Village of Elmwood Nebraska — $6,000.

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.