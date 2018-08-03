The Midlands Community Foundation has awarded grants totaling $96,936 to 23 nonprofit organizations serving Sarpy and Cass counties.

Grant recipients:

• Arts for All, Inc. — $1,500.

• Assure Women’s Center — $10,028.

• Autism Action Partnership — $2,500.

• Bellevue American Legion Post 339 — $4,000.

• Chasers Charities — $1,474.

• CHI Health Midlands Hospital — $7,000.

• Christian Heritage Children’s Home — $1,500.

• Common Fund of the Heartland — $5,000.

• The Durham Museum — $3,000.

• Fontenelle Forest — $5,000.

• Food Bank for the Heartland — $15,000.

• Housing Foundation for Sarpy County — $4,000.

• Joslyn Art Museum — $5,000.

• Lofte Community Theatre — $4,000.

• Mercy Housing Midwest — $2,000.

• Omaha Conservatory of Music — $2,500.

• Omaha Symphony — $2,500.

• Omaha Zoo Foundation — $6,500.

• Papillion Area Historical Society — $1,500.

• Papillion La-Vista Community Theatre — $1,750.

• Project Harmony — $1,000.

• Tri-City Food Pantry — $7,684.

• Youth Emergency Services — $2,500.

