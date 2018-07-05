Midlands Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations. Grants are limited to organizations that provide services in the foundation’s geographic area of Sarpy and Cass counties.
The foundation places an emphasis on prevention and education, and has a strong commitment toward programs benefiting health, art, culture, community, economic development, education and human services. It does not provide grants for direct aid to individuals/families, religious programs, political organizations or projects, and dinners, tickets or conferences. Applications are due by Aug. 1. Visit www.midlandscommunity.org for specific guidelines for submitting a grant and/or to obtain a grant application. For more information, call 402-991-8027.