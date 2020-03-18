Papillion intended to celebrate its 150th anniversary this year with monthly events, but the coronavirus had other plans.
With new guidelines on group gatherings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all 150 events scheduled for March were postponed, and the celebration’s future is in question.
Laura Schwartz, a member of the Papillion 150 Committee, hopes to reschedule March events if possible, as long as the events are safe according to CDC recommendations.
The first rehearsals for the Papillion Area Concert Band and chorus, scheduled for March, also are cancelled. Band director Ken Molzer said he hopes to start meeting in April if it's safe. He said he’ll adjust attendance requirements for members if many rehearsals are canceled.
In-person committee meetings were also postponed until March 30 at the earliest. The committee will communicate remotely.
As for Papillion 150 projects, Schwartz said she doesn’t know how the cancellations will affect them quite yet.
She anticipates butterfly benches will still be installed in early May, but the reveals might be postponed. The butterfly garden project may be pushed back to 2021, because she said it’s not appropriate to ask for money right now.
“We have to be sensitive to a changing financial environment,” Schwartz said. “The need of the community is what’s most important.”
Going forward, the committee will communicate with first responders to discuss the status of future events like Papillion Days. Schwartz said they’ll continue to prepare as though they’re happening and hope life will be back to normal by then.
But if it’s not, Schwartz said they’ll continue to follow CDC guidelines.
“Our number one priority is the safety and health of the people of Papillion,” Schwartz said.
Schwartz doesn’t know what the future of the anniversary will look like, but the committee is working on a plan. It may focus more on at-home celebrations, and some events may happen without a crowd.
Part of the intent behind the 150 celebration, Mayor David Black said in January, was to bring more people into the city and boost local business. Now with event cancellations, fewer people leaving their houses and businesses being urged to allow fewer customers in at a given time, they’re taking a big hit, Schwartz said.
This is a challenging time for everyone, she said, but Schwartz knows the people of Papillion are strong and can lean on each other for help. Adversity strengthens communities, she said.
“This is a crisis like none of us have ever seen in our lifetime,” Schwartz said. “We have to have faith. We’re going to get through this together, and we have to stay as positive as possible.”