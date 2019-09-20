A 30-year-old man was arrested early Friday after authorities said he drove a car into an overhead door at the Sarpy County Jail in Papillion, causing about $2,000 in damage.
The car crashed into the door about 2:20 a.m., damaging the door and the tracks, Sarpy County Sheriff's Capt. Brian Richards said. The driver then fled from the scene, but Sarpy County corrections officers had taken down the license plate and vehicle description.
Sarpy County sheriff's deputies later spotted the car near 96th Street and Schram Road. The driver eventually stopped the car at 90th Street and was arrested.
The car, a 2015 Kia Forte, had been stolen from 108th Street and Military Road in Omaha but had not been reported stolen at the time of the incident, Richards said.
The 30-year-old driver was booked into the Sarpy County Jail on suspicion of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving under the influence, driving under suspension, theft by receiving over $5,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sheriff’s deputies think the man may have hit more than the garage door, based on other damage to the Kia. Richards said that people who notice damage they think may be connected to this incident should contact the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office at 402-593-2288.