Hot cocoa, Christmas carols, colorful lights and elves are all hallmarks of the holiday season.
These elements will come together Monday in Springfield for the city’s Making Spirits Bright event.
Last year was the first year Springfield included the parade to go along with its tree lighting ceremony.
City Administrator Kathleen Gottsch said the city sparked the idea of including a parade from Platteview High School principal Ron Alexander, who had experienced holiday parades in the past.
“It brought our community together and I think people really enjoyed it,” Gottsch said.
The evening will begin with the Springfield Youth Athletic Association and the Springfield Business Association hosting a soup supper from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Springfield Community Center on Main Street.
At the soup supper there will be plenty of things to see and do including meet Santa’s elves, a photo booth, hot chocolate, coloring pages, games and a fire pit with s’mores.
The Parade of Lights will take place after the dinner and will go along Main Street at 7 p.m. starting at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and ending at 1st Street.
A tree lighting ceremony will take place after the parade at Urban Park, 2nd and Main Streets.