La Vista’s Police Department will be conducting Roll Call through various neighborhoods on Aug. 7 as part of National Night Out.
National Night Out is celebrating its 35th anniversary across the country as law enforcement agencies engage in community policing and get to know the residents they are protecting and serving.
After spending many years at Central Park in one location, LVPD decided to take its show on the road in 2017 for the Roll Call event, visiting about 12 neighborhoods in an evening.
Officer Dana Miller said that number has been cut in half to six locations, which they will be visiting during their run from 6 to 9 p.m.
“Last year we’d get to a spot and be in a rush to leave,” Miller said. “With only six places this year, it allows us to spend more time at each spot.”
Miller said taking the event to residents, rather than having residents come to them, has been a positive outreach.
“It’s allowed us to get more involved,” she said. “There were some spots the neighbors got into it more than other spots, but it’s given us a broader reach.”
LVPD will be at six locations during the three-hour stretch. Miller said they will spend about 25 minutes at each location, but that could be longer at certain spots where neighborhood block parties are taking place.
Officers will be in attendance along with the LVPD K-9 units, Utility Task Vehicles, mobile command centers and the department’s drone. Sarpy County Dispatch will also be on hand to answer questions from residents.
LVPD officers will be handing out various police items as well as ice cream.
There may be food and beverages at some of the neighborhood stops.
There will also be a neighborhood walk at 8:45 p.m. from 92nd Street and Granville Parkway to Parkview Heights Elementary School.
The following locations will serve as stops:
• Ardmore Park — 6830 Michelle Ave.
• 7708 Lillian Ave.
• 9020 Granville Parkway.
• 9104 Grove Court.
• Portal Elementary — 9920 Brentwood Drive.
• Harrison Hills Apartments Club House — 6925 S. 115th Plaza.