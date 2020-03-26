A Papillion woman and avid volunteer turned 94 March 14.
Over the last 30-plus years, Lorene Dulkoski has spent her retirement helping out at Papillion’s Sump Memorial Library, CHI Health Midlands hospital and the Sarpy County Courthouse.
“I like the city — I think it’s been good to me,” Dulkoski said. “I’ll give a little back.”
After moving away in her early 20’s, Dulkoski returned to her Nebraska roots in 1965 because her husband was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base. She worked as a secretary at Offutt before retiring in 1985.
Her first few years of retirement were spent catching up on tasks the daily grind didn’t allow time for. Once finishing those, she started wanting a new passion to devote herself to.
A friend who worked at Midlands hospital suggested she should try volunteering with them. She hadn’t volunteered much before, Dulkoski said, but decided to give it a try. She soon found it gave her a new sense of purpose and a productive way to occupy her time, Dulkoski said.
“I still like to get up (and do) what I call ‘Put on my going to work clothes’ and go to work,” Dulkoski said. “It’s good for me.”
The scope of Dulkoski’s volunteerism at Midlands is broad, but she mostly helped with mailings. She’s now a special projects volunteer and floats to wherever she’s needed.
Dulkoski’s not able to volunteer as often as she used to but does whenever she can find a ride. She can’t push a wheelchair or hear people on the phone, but she said she’s willing to do anything she still can.
Neal Von Seggern, a volunteer at Midlands, met Dulkoski during lunch at the hospital. Volunteers are offered a free meal, so on days off, as Dulkoski cut back on volunteering, she’d come buy lunch and chat with the others.
The two chatted often, when Dulkoski would share stories from her past.
“For her age, it always impressed me how she has great recall of her life experiences and people she’s known,” Von Seggern said.
Von Seggern said Dulkoski made friends with volunteers easily because of her outgoing personality, wit and openness. She’s learned to make friends with those from younger generations, Dulkoski said.
“I have met so many great people and I have made so many friends through volunteering,” Dulkoski said.
Volunteering has given Dulkoski a community of support now that she’s widowed and her only son Michael died of a heart attack in 2001. She’s also gotten to know community leaders like county attorneys.
She’s met them while volunteering at the Sarpy County Courthouse, which she started doing within the same month of starting at the hospital. She still helps out there now whenever she can, writing down case information on index cards so the courthouse has a paper copy.
A year after starting her volunteering journey, Dulkoski was at Sump reading when she learned they needed a volunteer for an upcoming book sale.
Dulkoski frequented the library because of her passion to read, so she decided to give back to it and help out. Shortly after, she was asked to become a permanent volunteer.
Throughout her more than 30 years at the library, Dulkoski helped with various tasks, often organizing books. In her later years volunteering she worked on a scrapbook of library-related newspaper clippings. She remained a volunteer at Sump until last December.
Dulkoski celebrated her 94th birthday Saturday.
“I have no idea why I’m this old,” Dulkoski said in a March 10 interview. “My mother was gone at 66, my brother at 64. I’m going to be 94. How did I do that?”
Dulkoski contributes to her long life is her drive to get up each day, positive attitude and push for social interaction.
“Life is good,” Dulkoski. “Everyday’s an adventure.”