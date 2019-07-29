With strokes of a paint brush, a Papillion artist hopes to spread a little joy to those who see his work.
Dennis Schroeder, a self-taught artist, began painting about 11 years ago after retiring from a 35-year career at Goodyear Tire in Lincoln.
Since his retirement, Schroeder got a job as a custodian at Platteview Central Junior High School and more importantly, made more time for what he really loves — art.
“I’ve always kind of been interested in art and I kind of always dabbled in it, but I never really had to time to get into it,” Schroeder said. “After I retired, there was more time.”
During his time as an artist, Schroeder joined the Bellevue Artists Association and at one point served as its president.
Through the Bellevue Artists Association, he won Best Artist of the Year Award and the Golden Palette Award.
His first painting, Schroeder said, was an abstract painting. Since then, he’s learned to create with various types of media, but primarily acrylic to create landscapes and still life as well as abstract pieces.
However, his favorite subject to capture is nature.
From sunrises and sunsets to trees and even wind, Schroeder said he finds most of his inspiration to paint from the environment.
Now through the end of August, Schroeder’s work will be displayed at Papillion City Hall, 122 E. 3rd St.
While this is not a first for him sharing his art with the Papillion community, he said he is happy to have another outlet to share his paintings.
Schroeder’s work can also be found at Chocolaterie Stam, 7474 Towne Center Pkwy., and Twisted Vine, 123 N. Washington St.
As workers, visitors and customers pass by his displays, Schroeder said he wants to remind them of pleasant memories.
“If I can put a smile on people’s faces and bring back memories of their younger days, that’s a good thing,” he said. “I just want to bring happiness to people.”
To contact Shroeder about his paintings, call 402-499-9404.