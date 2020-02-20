Through her love of music, the Liberty Middle School band director does what she can to make a difference in her students’ lives.
This year, Hiltje Peitz was awarded the Jack R. Snider Young Band Director Award by the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association.
The award honors several band directors a year who are in their third through seventh year of teaching, have an impact on students and are focused on growing their band program.
Peitz learned she was nominated for the award in January and found out just three weeks ago she was a recipient.
“I was really excited,” Peitz said. “I was honored and really humbled.”
Liberty Middle School principal Troy Juracek, as well as a few students and one parent, wrote letters of recommendation.
“I was overwhelmed by the fact that they all wrote letters of recommendation for me,” Peitz said.
Peitz started at Liberty four years ago as assistant band director, and after the first year, was promoted to band director.
Throughout the four years, Peitz said, she’d enjoyed building relationships with all of her students.
“They are absolutely amazing,” she said. “They come to school excited and just ready to learn. I am fortunate to have amazing kids and parents.”
One of her favorite parts of her job she said is having fun with her students.
“I really try to connect with the students on their level,” Peitz said.
“I teach amazing, goofy middle schoolers that are very unique in many ways and I love that age group.”
Peitz will be presented the award March 6 in Lincoln during the annual Nebraska State Bandmasters Association Convention.
And while she is thrilled to be honored, she said teaching her students is reward enough.
“I’m not one who needs an award, just give me students,” she said. “I love doing my job. I love teaching music.”
Peitz said she is honored to teach in a supportive district that is so “musically inclined.”
And without the support of those around her, Peitz said she wouldn’t have earned the award.
“I might be the recipient, but I wouldn’t be getting the award if it weren’t for everyone in our district and our community,” she said.